Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 29, 2022 Today Updated 9:43 p.m.

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.

*—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

Today

TIME TV CH HT

Australian rules football: afl premiership

Lions vs. Bulldogs 11 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Diamondbacks 9:30 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

MLB Network Showcase 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

White Sox at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Basketball: wnba

Sun at Sky 6 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*

Fever at Mercury 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*

HOCKEY: Memorial Cup

Game 9: Hamilton vs. Saint John noon NHLN NA/240* 93*

Lacrosse: world lacrosse women's world championship

United States vs. Canada 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Lacrosse

Naptown Challenge 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

Naptown Challenge 8 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

Rugby: nrl

Sea Eagles vs. Storm 11:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

Soccer

Libertadores: Cerro Porteño vs. Palmeiras 12:05 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

CONCACAF U-20: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica 12:50 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

Canadian: Valour FC at Forge FC 1 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Libertadores: Deportes Tolima vs. Flamengo 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

CONCACAF U-20: Guatemala vs. Mexico 3:50 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

USL: Orange County at San Diego Loyal 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

MLS: FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

MLS: Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

Tennis

Wimbledon, Second Round midnight ESPN 22/222 70

Thursday

TIME TV CH HT

Australian rules football: afl premiership

Lions vs. Bulldogs (cont.) midnight FSP NA/231* NA

Blues vs. Saints 11:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

BASEBALL: MLB

Twins at Guardians 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage noon MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Baseball: high school, GEICO National Championship

Semifinal: Teams TBA 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

Football: cfl

Lions at Redblacks 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Golf

DP World Tour: Horizon Irish Open 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: John Deere Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Hockey: nhl

Avalanche 2022 Championship Celebration 6 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*

Lacrosse: high school

National Showcase: Teams TBA noon ESPNU NA/221* 73

Rugby: nrl

Sea Eagles vs. Storm (cont.) midnight FS2 NA/241* 76*

Panthers vs. Roosters 11:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Soccer

Sudamericana: Ind. del Valle vs. Lanús 12:05 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

Canadian: Atl. Ottawa at HFX Wanderers 12:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Libertadores: Fortaleza vs. Estudiantes (LP) 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

Canadian: Cavalry FC at Pacific FC 3:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Tennis

Wimbledon, Second Round midnight ESPN 22/222 70

RADIO

Today

TIME STATION

MLB: Athletics at Yankees 7:05 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. 990-AM

Thursday

TIME STATION

MLB: Yankees at Astros 12:10 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM