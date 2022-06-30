Off the News: Prosecuting ‘pay to play’ at DPP

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former city building plans examiner Jennie Javonillo was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in federal prison on Monday, after pleading guilty to seeking and taking bribes to speed up permit applications. She is one of five current and former Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) employees accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes; two have pleaded guilty and two await trial.

Javonillo admitted to practicing “pay to play” between 2009 and 2018 without repercussion — despite persistent rumors about DPP practices. That’s an indictment of the city’s management and practices, which must be restructured to prevent corruption.