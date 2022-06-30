comscore Off the News: Prosecuting ‘pay to play’ at DPP | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Prosecuting ‘pay to play’ at DPP

  • Today
  • Updated 5:40 p.m.

Former city building plans examiner Jennie Javonillo was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in federal prison on Monday, after pleading guilty to seeking and taking bribes to speed up permit applications. Read more

