Hawaii News

Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau receives contract extension

  By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is extending the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau’s U.S. tourism contract and its global support services contract for three months as a stop-gap measure to give HTA time to sort out a procurement protest. Read more

