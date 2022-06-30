Kokua Line: When does law for older drivers take effect?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Did the kupuna driver’s license pass?

Answer: Yes, Gov. David Ige signed Senate Bill 2679 into law Monday as Act 159. The law extends the renewal period for Hawaii driver’s licenses from two years to four years for licensees who are 72 to 79 years old. However, this law does not take effect until Jan. 1, 2023. Therefore, drivers 72 and older who obtain or renew a Hawaii driver’s license this year will receive a two-year license.

Renewal periods for drivers of other age ranges will remain the same after the law takes effect next year: four years for drivers ages 17 through 24; eight years for drivers ages 25 through 71; and two years for drivers 80 and up.

Q: I heard a very brief notice on television within the past week that there would be a closure of the airport off-ramp westbound. This is to occur in July and last for a long period of time. Please confirm the dates and hours, as well as the specific off-­ramp involved in this closure. This is very important information for individuals who are going to the airport for departures and arrivals, as time is very important in these situations.

A: You’re referring to evening and overnight work announced last week:

“The Hawaii Department of Transportation notifies the public of a full closure of the Airport off­-ramp (Exit 16) from the westbound H-1 Freeway on Monday night, June 27, through Friday morning, July 1, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for concrete repairs.

“Following the July Fourth holiday, roadwork will be scheduled weekly on Sunday nights through Friday mornings over the next five months. Westbound motorists should take Nimitz Highway as an alternate route, or they will be detoured from the H-1 Freeway to Nimitz Highway at the Keehi Interchange.”

See 808ne.ws/maphnl for a map of the detour.

DOT’s announcement said the H-1 Airport Viaduct Improvements project should wrap up by the end of the year. Motorists are urged to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

In a separate announcement, DOT said that airports statewide are expected to be very busy over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and travelers are advised to arrive at least three hours ahead of time for flights scheduled to depart between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the peak travel times.

Long lines at security checkpoints at the Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue, Kona and Hilo airports are expected. “Major airlines have agreed to make sure ticket counters are open at least three hours before scheduled flights during the busy summer season,” the DOT said, warning that airport parking also will be in short supply. Travelers should be dropped off at the airport rather than trying to park there for the duration of their trip.

Auwe

During the stages of the pandemic when the gyms were closed, my exercise consisted mainly of walking around Pearl City streets. Because of this, I have become more aware and noticed an abundant of infractions. Gates that open into the streets and do not seem to be operable. Cars parked on the sidewalks. Hedges protruding and roots uplifting sidewalks. Cars speeding in a 25 mph zone. Tons of cars with expired safety stickers and registrations. And this one takes the cake: two reconstructed trucks with the same license plate. I’m just one person and there must be many more who noticed other infractions. Auwe to all the irresponsible people. Can’t blame the police, they have more pressing issues to cover. — Jack

Mahalo

A few weeks ago I called the City and County Real Property Tax Division. I would like to commend Nina for taking the time to explain “real property assessments” and “homeowners exemption” to me. She was thorough in her explanations and so kind and patient. She deserves a raise! — Appreciative senior citizen

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.