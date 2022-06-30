comscore Kokua Line: When does law for older drivers take effect? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: When does law for older drivers take effect?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

Question: Did the kupuna driver’s license pass? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s small businesses grapple with rising costs, staffing shortages

Scroll Up