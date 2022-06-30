comscore Mapunapuna complex’s displaced tenants are forced to make way for a Home Depot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mapunapuna complex’s displaced tenants are forced to make way for a Home Depot

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Riki Tasaka, left, Glenn Fong and Kevin Nishina had lunch at Henry Loui’s on Wednesday. The restaurant and dozens of neighboring Mapunapuna businesses are closing to make way for a Home Depot.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The restaurant and dozens of neighboring Mapunapuna businesses are closing to make way for a Home Depot.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Henry Loui’s in Mapunapuna plans to serve its last customers through midnight tonight. Donna Feldmann, a Henry Loui’s manager for 25 years, said customers waited outside for as long as 45 minutes before the restaurant’s opening Wednesday. “It’s like an ohana here,” Feldmann said.

A few dozen local small businesses on Oahu, including a restaurant and bar with a 64-year legacy, are being displaced to make way for national big-box retailer Home Depot. Read more

