UHH’s Daelenn Tokunaga is top PacWest scholar

Hawaii Hilo soccer player Daelenn Tokunaga was named the Pacific West Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Tokunaga, a Pearl City High graduate, is an administration of justice major with a 3.83 grade-point average through the spring semester.

Last week, the junior was named UHH’s first PacWest Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

On the field, Tokunaga, who transferred from UH Manoa, helped lead the Vulcans to their first conference soccer title and first NCAA tournament appearance and was Hilo’s first PacWest Player of the Year.

“All of the success and awards are in no way possible without my teammates,” she said. “Hopefully we continue that momentum into 2022 and accomplish even greater things.”

Tokunaga led the NCAA Division II West Region in scoring with 13 goals and three assists for the 12-4 Vulcans.

2 Honolulu teams win AAU volleyball titles

Two teams from Honolulu won titles at the 49th AAU Girls’ Junior National Volleyball Championships on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

Spike and Serve Volleyball Club G 12-1 defeated Georgia’s Tsunami Volleyball in two sets to claim the 12U Premier division, which had 21 teams. SASVBC, coached by Stephanie Shigemasa, finished with a 10-2 record and won 22 of 28 sets.

Na Keiki Mauloa 13’s defeated Florida’s OT 13 T Tabitha in two sets to claim the 13U Premier division, which had 38 teams. Na Keiki Mauloa 13’s finished with an 11-1 record and won 23 of 25 sets. University of Hawaii men’s volleyball player Filip Humler was the team’s head coach, and he was assisted by teammates Cole Hogland and Jakob Thelle. Barney Choy also was an assistant.

The event is the world’s largest volleyball tournament with more than 70,000 athletes and coaches, representing 48 states, two U.S. territories, and four international countries, according to the AAU.