Max Holloway gets third shot at Alexander Volkanovski in UFC 276
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:49 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO BY BILLY HULL WITH COURTESY UFC FOOTAGE
Hawaii's Max Holloway hopes to reclaim the UFC featherweight title from Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski in Saturday's co-main event of UFC 276.
BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Max Holloway, middle, was presented with a jacket after passing his 50th drug test. Next to Holloway were Donna Marcolini, left, the UFC Vice President Athlete Health Performance, and Jeff Novitzky, the senior vice president. Friday marks the seven-year anniversary of the UFC’s anti-doping program. Holloway has been in the program for more than 2,500 consecutive days and has a perfect record.
BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Alexander Volkanovski entered the press conference with his championship belt.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Max Holloway hits Alexander Volkanovski in a mixed martial arts featherweight championship bout at UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.