Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Hotel workers rally for jobs, wages Today Updated 7:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Union workers represented by Unite Here Local 5 turned out in force this week, with hundreds rallying outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort to signal solidarity on contract negotiations. Contracts with most larger, corporate hotels expire today, and agreements at three-quarters of 26 hotels statewide end soon. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Union workers represented by Unite Here Local 5 turned out in force this week, with hundreds rallying outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort to signal solidarity on contract negotiations. Contracts with most larger, corporate hotels expire today, and agreements at three-quarters of 26 hotels statewide end soon. Stay tuned for an indicator of Hawaii’s employee clout: The outcome of negotiations affects thousands of workers here, as corporate employment patterns influence wages throughout the hospitality industry. Some hotels have yet to staff at pre-COVID-19 levels or fully reopen; talks also might open a window into the industry’s near-term plans. Previous Story Editorial: Navy shouldn’t waste our water