Off the News: Hotel workers rally for jobs, wages

Union workers represented by Unite Here Local 5 turned out in force this week, with hundreds rallying outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort to signal solidarity on contract negotiations. Contracts with most larger, corporate hotels expire today, and agreements at three-quarters of 26 hotels statewide end soon.

Stay tuned for an indicator of Hawaii’s employee clout: The outcome of negotiations affects thousands of workers here, as corporate employment patterns influence wages throughout the hospitality industry. Some hotels have yet to staff at pre-COVID-19 levels or fully reopen; talks also might open a window into the industry’s near-term plans.