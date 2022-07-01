comscore Off the News: Hotel workers rally for jobs, wages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Hotel workers rally for jobs, wages

  • Today
  • Updated 7:43 p.m.

Union workers represented by Unite Here Local 5 turned out in force this week, with hundreds rallying outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort to signal solidarity on contract negotiations. Contracts with most larger, corporate hotels expire today, and agreements at three-quarters of 26 hotels statewide end soon. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Navy shouldn’t waste our water

Scroll Up