Off the News: Major action on single-use plastic

Along with the distressing curbing of emissions regulation by the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, there was also some good environmental news released. California lawmakers passed a bill to restrict single-use plastic, shifting some of the burden to plastic producers and packagers.

Because of California’s population and marketplace influence, this should compel changes in plastics production at the source. And that will benefit states like Hawaii, where curbing the plastic flood is an imperative.