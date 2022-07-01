Facts of the Matter: Humidity might feel heavy, but it is lighter than dry air
- By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / JUNE 13
High temperatures and humidity settled in during June over a wide swath of the U.S. A boy fishes from a jetty in Bal Harbour, Fla.
