Facts of the Matter: Humidity might feel heavy, but it is lighter than dry air

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JUNE 13 High temperatures and humidity settled in during June over a wide swath of the U.S. A boy fishes from a jetty in Bal Harbour, Fla.

    High temperatures and humidity settled in during June over a wide swath of the U.S. A boy fishes from a jetty in Bal Harbour, Fla.

From the earliest days of sports announcing, on muggy nights baseball announcers have remarked about how baseballs do not travel as far due to the heavy, humid air. Read more

