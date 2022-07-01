Gov. David Ige signs bills to expand ‘digital equity’ but slashes $200 million for broadband growth
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:12 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige holds SB 2214, which establishes a digital literacy program to be overseen by the Board of Education and implemented by the state librarian. Thursday’s bill signing at Entrepreneur’s Sandbox in Kakaako was also attended by Public Libraries Branch Director Stacie Kaneshige, left, who was FaceTiming with State Librarian Stacey Aldrich, House Speaker Scott Saiki, state Sens. Bennette Misalucha and Sharon Moriwaki, and Christina Higa, co-director of the Pacific Basin Telehealth Resource Center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige addressed the crowd Thursday at the Entrepreneur’s Sandbox in Kakaako before signing four bills that would bolster broadband infrastructure in Hawaii.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige signed SB 2184 Thursday at Entrepreneur’s Sandbox in Kakaako. Pictured behind him is state House Speaker Scott Saiki, left, schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi, state Sens. Bennette Misalucha and Sharon Moriwaki, and Rep. Della Au Belatti.