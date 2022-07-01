Kokua Line: Must I take vision test at DMV?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Can a driver’s license applicant supply proof of a satisfactory eye exam from their eye doctor rather than take the eye exam at the driver’s licensing office?

Answer: “Yes. Eye doctors on Oahu can issue a vision certificate for patients who request it for their driver’s license application/renewal. The form includes the patient’s name; date of birth; date of examination; visual acuity for the right eye, left eye, and both eyes; whether corrective glasses or contacts are required to drive; peripheral vision check; and the signature of the applicant’s licensed ophthalmologist or optometrist,” said Harold Nedd, spokesman for Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services.

Numerous readers have asked about this lately. Nedd also answered related questions:

Q: What vision is required to pass?

A: “20/40 or better vision in one eye, corrected or uncorrected, and peripheral vision of 70 degrees or more using one eye.”

Q: How recently must the exam have occurred?

A: “The exam must have occurred within six months of a driver’s license application/ renewal.”

Q: Must the eye exam results be a hard copy?

A: “Yes. The vision certificate submitted with a driver’s license application must be an original certificate, signed by an eye doctor and dated within the previous six months. Before submitting the original vision certificate with a driver’s license application, it is a good idea for applicants to make a copy of the vision certificate for their records.”

Q: I am a state taxpayer who is required to pay quarterly estimated tax. The state does not send taxpayers payment vouchers to submit with the quarterly payments. The state voucher (Form N-200V) can be downloaded from the Hawaii tax website. The problem with that is that the state voucher contains the statement, “Do not submit a photocopy of this form.” How can we get usable forms from the state for the next quarter?

A: The blank form you download is usable, but don’t photocopy it for future use. Here’s the response from Joshua Mapa­nao, spokesman for the state Department of Taxation.

“Taxpayers may download and print the forms available at the Department of Taxation’s website and submit it. However, taxpayers may not photocopy the forms that they print. Thus, taxpayers should download and print all Department of Taxation forms, including Form N-200V, from the website each time they require a form. The added benefit to downloading the form each time is that taxpayers can be sure that they are using the most current version of the form. Form N-200V is also available at all Department of Taxation locations for pickup.”

Form N-200V and other Hawaii tax forms can be found at tax.hawaii.gov/forms.

Q: Will they pick up the garbage on the Fourth of July? I’m staying at a friend’s house.

A: Yes, if Monday is a regular pickup day for the address. If the home is on a curbside collection route, you can confirm the schedule for your address at opala.hnl.info/refusecollection.

E kala mai

I apologize to the driver I yelled at for taking my picture as I sat at a red light. I don’t like his tactics (threatening to post my picture because I drive slow?), but I shouldn’t have yelled. — Careful driver

Mahalo

A belated “thank you” to the two ladies who helped me up after I fell at the Nuuanu cemetery. I went in early June to put flowers on a grave site and lost my balance. This was at about 5 p.m. I ended up on the ground for about 15 minutes because there weren’t many people at the cemetery at the time. Thank goodness that Eleanor and Joanne saw me and came to my rescue. This older person is truly grateful for the rescue; otherwise, I would have been still sitting on the lawn when the sun set. Mahalo and God bless. — May

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.