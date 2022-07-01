comscore Man says he mistook neighbor for intruder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man says he mistook neighbor for intruder

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Gregory A. Farr told police he was terrified that someone was trying to break into his Ewa Beach home when he fired a rifle through his front door, killing a neighbor who was intoxicated and mistook Farr’s townhouse for his own. Read more

