Pentagon releases 2-year plan to drain Red Hill fuel tanks
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:08 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY U.S. NAVY / JAN. 18
The Pentagon’s five-phase plan mentions that the Red Hill tanks currently hold 104 million gallons of fuel. Above, a Navy contractor performs maintenance at the Red Hill well.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree