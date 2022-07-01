comscore Pentagon releases 2-year plan to drain Red Hill fuel tanks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pentagon releases 2-year plan to drain Red Hill fuel tanks

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY / JAN. 18 The Pentagon’s five-phase plan mentions that the Red Hill tanks currently hold 104 million gallons of fuel. Above, a Navy contractor performs maintenance at the Red Hill well.

The Pentagon expects it will take at least two years to safely defuel the 20 massive tanks at its underground Red Hill fuel storage facility, according to a five-phase plan released Thursday by the state Department of Health. Read more

