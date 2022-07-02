comscore Housing help for Hawaii’s poor to middle class coming | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Housing help for Hawaii’s poor to middle class coming

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 The Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered program began operation in Old Stadium Park on March 2, 2020.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

    The Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered program began operation in Old Stadium Park on March 2, 2020.

Three new Hawaii laws were enacted Friday to expand housing assistance and production serving the homeless as well as sheltered households earning up to the median income. Read more

Previous Story
Man, 37, charged with manslaughter says he mistook neighbor for intruder

Scroll Up