Japanese tourists begin a slow return to Hawaii

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:20 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
James Higa, an employee of the state Department of Transportation, presented lei Friday to travelers who flew on All Nippon Airways’ “Flying Honu.”
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
All Nippon Airways travelers from Japan were welcomed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after ANA resumed its service Friday to Honolulu with its Airbus A380s, the world’s largest wide-body passenger jetliner.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
All Nippon Airways travelers from Japan were welcomed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after ANA resumed its service Friday to Honolulu with its Airbus A380s, the world’s largest wide-body passenger jetliner.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
The Airbus A380, which first arrived in Honolulu in May 2019, resumed service from Japan on Friday after halting flights due to the pandemic.