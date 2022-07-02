comscore Japanese tourists begin a slow return to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Japanese tourists begin a slow return to Hawaii

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM James Higa, an employee of the state Department of Transportation, presented lei Friday to travelers who flew on All Nippon Airways' "Flying Honu."

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    James Higa, an employee of the state Department of Transportation, presented lei Friday to travelers who flew on All Nippon Airways’ “Flying Honu.”

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM All Nippon Airways travelers from Japan were welcomed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after ANA resumed its service Friday to Honolulu with its Airbus A380s, the world's largest wide-body passenger jetliner.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    All Nippon Airways travelers from Japan were welcomed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after ANA resumed its service Friday to Honolulu with its Airbus A380s, the world’s largest wide-body passenger jetliner.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM All Nippon Airways travelers from Japan were welcomed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after ANA resumed its service Friday to Honolulu with its Airbus A380s, the world’s largest wide-body passenger jetliner.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    All Nippon Airways travelers from Japan were welcomed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after ANA resumed its service Friday to Honolulu with its Airbus A380s, the world’s largest wide-body passenger jetliner.

  STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 The Airbus A380, which first arrived in Honolulu in May 2019, resumed serv­ice from Japan on Friday after halting flights due to the pandemic.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    The Airbus A380, which first arrived in Honolulu in May 2019, resumed serv­ice from Japan on Friday after halting flights due to the pandemic.

All Nippon Airways on Friday flew its first Airbus A380 into Hawaii since the pandemic surfaced. The “Flying Honu,” painted to look like a friendly turtle, retails for hundreds of millions of dollars and is approximately the length of a 20-story building. Read more

