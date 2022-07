Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Justin Ando was appointed branch manager at Territorial Savings Bank’s Manoa branch. Ando will be responsible for operations and mortgage loan production. He is taking courses to expand his knowledge of computer science and web development.

>> The Hawaii Pacific Export Council has announced its executive committee members for 2022-2023 and welcomed six new members, who will serve from 2022-2025. These members are federally appointed by the U.S. secretary of commerce to the council. The executive committee members include:

Dave Erdman as chair. He is the founder, president and CEO of PacRim Marketing Group and PRTech.

Dale Wright as vice chair. Wright is a retired Commercial Service officer who has worked in various domestic and overseas posts with the states of Mississippi and California and the U.S. Commercial Service.

Neale Rath as treasurer. He is director of location strategy and management at Zendesk Inc.

Joel Weaver as corporate secretary. Weaver is president of the Study Hawaii Educational Consortium and director of the University of Hawaii’s English Language Program.

