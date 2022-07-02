comscore No more interim — Evan Silberstein named beach head coach at University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No more interim — Evan Silberstein named beach head coach at University of Hawaii

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  Evan Silberstein

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Evan Silberstein

Evan Silberstein no longer needs to include the prefix to his job title. After serving as the interim head coach of the University of Hawaii beach volleyball program for close to a year, Silberstein was officially named to the full-time position on Friday. Read more

