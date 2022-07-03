comscore Column: Honolulu Police Department should welcome community input | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Honolulu Police Department should welcome community input

  • By Chanel Matsumoto and Jasmine Lianalyn Rocha
  New Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur "Joe" Logan held a news conference at police headquarters on June 17.

It is no secret that the Honolulu Police Department has seen its share of difficulties, including the loss of two police chiefs in the last 10 years, corruption and rising anti-police sentiment nationwide. Read more

