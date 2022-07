Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bring back civility in political discourse

When did civility and respect for one another’s point of view die in the United States?

Weekly I read of opposing groups (pro-choice versus pro-life, Republican versus Democrats, vaxxers versus anti-vaxxers, Christianity versus secularism), demonizing the individuals who do not share their point of view.

I was born in 1950 and don’t remember any time in America when so many people were refusing to listen respectfully to family, friends or neighbors, or who no longer share the close bonds they once had because of their view on one of these or other divisive subjects.

This is manifested today in politics. Working across the aisle was the rule of thumb in decades past, but that concept of compromise has died a not-so-quiet death.

When friends of mine start getting angry with me about some point of view that we don’t agree upon, I merely state the obvious.

“We don’t have to agree on everything to continue being friends. Let’s talk about the many interests we share that created the friendship in the beginning.”

Greg McCaul

Waialua

10th Amendment key to abortion fight

Aviam Soifer made the case that “Constitutional rights reach beyond text” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 22), in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He cited the Ninth Amendment as a justification against textualism. The Ninth Amendment states, “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Soifer is certainly correct in asserting that judges have gone beyond the plain meaning of the text in the past to find “rights” not specified by, as he calls it, “creative judicial interpolation.” But is this a power that was meant to be delegated to a group of unelected individuals who are not accountable to the people, or to their elected representatives?

Congress recognized the Ninth Amendment may not have specified all the rights the people may retain.

With that in mind, it also added the 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” That is where the issue of abortion rights will be now decided.

Mark Saxon

Kahului

Limit terms, age of SCOTUS justices

There’s something decidedly wrong in our system when men on the Supreme Court can unconscionably affect the physical health and well-being of many millions of women.

The Supreme Court used to be an institution of highest-level independent legal minds entrusted to examine constitutional questions — not to make laws. That has been turned into an assemblage of dangerously one-sided political pursuits, appointed by presidents in power with perverted prejudices. Now justices do make law, a duty constitutionally assigned to the legislature. And their laws divide, not unite, our precious United States of America.

That’s got to change. We must have enough intelligent men and women to do that. We do have the most Nobel laureates.

There also must be a term limit: say, 10 years. And an age limit: 70. Currently the justices have lost touch with reality. And there is no possible appeal for whatever absurd and insensitive decisions they come up with.

Good luck. We need it.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

Redefine meaning of ‘firm renewables’

Senate Bill 2510 is not ready for prime time. It is far too early to determine what mix of firm renewables are ideal for Hawaii and it is far too late to allow tax credits for burning wood (destroying forests that are currently sequestering CO2).

We need to continue our research to redefine “firm renewable energy sources” and reduce CO2 emissions as quickly as possible, going all-out on solar, wind and geothermal while pushing hard for storage options that make these energy sources sustainable.

We also need — all of us — to seriously consider using less energy: hang clothes, travel judiciously, eat less meat, bike more and drive less.

Do we want to hand over a livable planet to our kids? Hold off on SB 2510 and get serious about CO2 emissions using the federal Defense Production Act and every single rooftop.

Jan Pappas and Ronald Yasuda

Aiea

