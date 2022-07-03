comscore Humpback whales may avoid Hawaii due to climate change, study shows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Humpback whales may avoid Hawaii due to climate change, study shows

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION/NOAA VIA AP Humpback populations around the globe migrate annually to tropical waters. The photo above shows a humpback whale that was entangled in heavy line and freed off Hawaii in March.

    Humpback populations around the globe migrate annually to tropical waters. The photo above shows a humpback whale that was entangled in heavy line and freed off Hawaii in March.

The findings of a new paper by researchers at the University of Hawaii and the Pacific Whale Foundation suggest that the whales may one day avoid the relatively shallow ocean around the Hawaiian islands because the waters will be too warm. Read more

