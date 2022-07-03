Humpback whales may avoid Hawaii due to climate change, study shows
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
-
PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION/NOAA VIA AP
Humpback populations around the globe migrate annually to tropical waters. The photo above shows a humpback whale that was entangled in heavy line and freed off Hawaii in March.
