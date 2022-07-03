comscore Native Hawaiian concepts at heart of charter school program for parents of LGBTQ youth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiian concepts at heart of charter school program for parents of LGBTQ youth

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

An innovative new after­-school program to educate parents and families of LGBTQ students about the Hawaiian concept of “mahu,” or a third gender, is being developed at the public charter school DreamHouse ‘Ewa Beach. Read more

Previous Story
Sailors celebrate Canada Day at Pearl Harbor as RIMPAC begins
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 23 – May 27, 2022

Scroll Up