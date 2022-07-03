Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled MONDAY PADDLING Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Walter J. MacFarlane Regatta, 8 a.m. at Waikiki Beach. SWIMMING Cholo’s Waimea Bay 1.2 Mile Swim Saturday Age Group Results Female Open Winners 1. Kaimakana Flanagan 27:10.7 2. Leila Nasrallah 27:37.9 3. Belise Swartwood 27:56.9 Female 11 To 12 1. Maddie Stuemke 30:08.7 2. Logan Davidson 32:05.4 3. Maile Rust 33:49.0 Female 13 To 14 1. Tai Misailidis 28:01.1 2. Synnove Robinson 29:04.3 3. Journei Webster 29:56.3 Female 15 To 19 1. Jessica Maeda 28:47.9 2. Cate Ferandin 29:00.8 3. Paulina Chavis 29:29.0 Female 20 To 24 1. Keiko Derikoletis 29:13.9 2. Erin Scudder 30:27.3 3. Stephanie Maeda 30:41.9 Female 25 To 29 1. Linnea Mack 28:50.9 2. Rachel Fujita 29:10.9 3. Kelsey Liu 29:17.1 Female 30 To 34 1. Jessica Mccollum 29:52.9 2. Heather Iwasaki 29:57.8 3. Emily Reynolds 30:02.0 Female 35 To 39 1. Lectie Altman 29:28.4 2. Kelly Gentry 34:39.4 3. Christina Partyka 38:08.3 Female 40 To 44 1. Lisa Broadfield 32:11.6 2. Marion Yomura 34:12.0 3. Kristy Henderson 34:33.1 Female 45 To 49 1. Alicia Hetherington 32:41.0 2. Michelle Simmons 33:56.9 3. Mindy Carr 35:06.1 Female 50 To 54 1. Sandie Easton 29:35.3 2. Deb Merwick 30:47.4 3. Sarah Robinson 36:49.5 Female 55 To 59 1. Gail Grabowsky 31:59.0 2. Michelle Jelleff 34:45.0 3. Susan Stewart 39:29.8 Female 60 To 64 1. Keiko Aoyama 32:08.1 2. Anna Marie Watkins 33:04.6 3. Diane Corn 36:41.3 Female 65 To 69 1. Jill Buss 39:33.7 2. Laurie Loomis 42:53.2 3. Sharon Leng 46:02.7 Female 80 And Over 1. Kathleen Quinn 54:41.9 2. Lori Auhll 1:04:58.4 Male Open Winners 1. Knut Robinson 25:21.3 2. Blaise Swartwood 25:50.1 3. Makena Ginoza 26:18.6 Male 10 And Under 1. Cooper Ketchen 33:52.8 2. Ezra Harrer 33:52.9 Male 11 To 12 1. Tyson Parker 43:41.7 2. Elijah Koehne 53:36.1 3. Lucas Henrikson 56:16.1 Male 13 To 14 1. Brahman Davis 26:23.2 2. Nick Davidson 26:48.3 3. Blake Garlin 27:04.0 Male 15 To 19 1. Vladyslav Gilszmer 26:20.7 2. Greyson Gough 26:44.3 3. Dustin Kealoha 27:14.0 Male 20 To 24 1. Brock Imonen 26:57.4 2. Taiyo Endo 31:11.5 3. Casey Wong 31:35.3 Male 25 To 29 1. Kale Ai 28:17.7 2. Andrew Cotter 28:56.1 3. Joseph Guilfoyle 30:57.6 Male 30 To 34 1. Michael Stephens 31:53.1 2. Nicholas Zehr 32:49.1 3. Alex Greenspan 33:11.9 Male 35 To 39 1. Scott Kobayashi 31:45.3 2. Benjamin Williams 31:54.8 3. Kaz Yoshiwara 32:47.5 Male 40 To 44 1. Luis Saulny 27:11.4 2. Aaron Ungerleider 33:11.1 3. Timberon Vanzant 33:27.3 Male 45 To 49 1. Michael Koehne 29:43.2 2. John Renko 30:12.2 3. James Yang 31:11.4 Male 50 To 54 1. Ryan Leong 27:28.4 2. Peter Benchoff 31:03.6 3. Knoel Kaneshiro 32:09.1 Male 55 To 59 1. Alex Webb 30:07.7 2. Joseph Lileikis 30:15.7 3. Mark Miller 30:38.1 Male 60 To 64 1. Bruce Thomas 30:25.5 2. Stefan Reinke 30:47.3 3. Steve Watkins 31:47.8 Male 65 To 69 1. Stan Kobayashi 34:25.6 2. Roger Komori 39:03.5 3. Steven Hill 39:30.7 Male 70 To 74 1. Greg Gerber 38:46.5 2. Harold Bryant 40:03.9 3. Alton Motobu 40:55.8 Male 75 To 79 1. Andrew Mcpherson 38:53.6 2. Warren Duryea 43:53.8 3. Carl Kawauchi 44:11.2 Male 80 And Over 1. Gene Grounds 46:28.8 2. Lucky Cole 55:04.1 Previous Story Hawaii Baseball Report - July 3, 2022 Next Story Television and radio - July 3, 2022