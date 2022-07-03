Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Walter J. MacFarlane Regatta, 8 a.m. at Waikiki Beach.

SWIMMING

Cholo’s Waimea Bay

1.2 Mile Swim

Saturday

Age Group Results

Female Open Winners

1. Kaimakana Flanagan 27:10.7

2. Leila Nasrallah 27:37.9

3. Belise Swartwood 27:56.9

Female 11 To 12

1. Maddie Stuemke 30:08.7

2. Logan Davidson 32:05.4

3. Maile Rust 33:49.0

Female 13 To 14

1. Tai Misailidis 28:01.1

2. Synnove Robinson 29:04.3

3. Journei Webster 29:56.3

Female 15 To 19

1. Jessica Maeda 28:47.9

2. Cate Ferandin 29:00.8

3. Paulina Chavis 29:29.0

Female 20 To 24

1. Keiko Derikoletis 29:13.9

2. Erin Scudder 30:27.3

3. Stephanie Maeda 30:41.9

Female 25 To 29

1. Linnea Mack 28:50.9

2. Rachel Fujita 29:10.9

3. Kelsey Liu 29:17.1

Female 30 To 34

1. Jessica Mccollum 29:52.9

2. Heather Iwasaki 29:57.8

3. Emily Reynolds 30:02.0

Female 35 To 39

1. Lectie Altman 29:28.4

2. Kelly Gentry 34:39.4

3. Christina Partyka 38:08.3

Female 40 To 44

1. Lisa Broadfield 32:11.6

2. Marion Yomura 34:12.0

3. Kristy Henderson 34:33.1

Female 45 To 49

1. Alicia Hetherington 32:41.0

2. Michelle Simmons 33:56.9

3. Mindy Carr 35:06.1

Female 50 To 54

1. Sandie Easton 29:35.3

2. Deb Merwick 30:47.4

3. Sarah Robinson 36:49.5

Female 55 To 59

1. Gail Grabowsky 31:59.0

2. Michelle Jelleff 34:45.0

3. Susan Stewart 39:29.8

Female 60 To 64

1. Keiko Aoyama 32:08.1

2. Anna Marie Watkins 33:04.6

3. Diane Corn 36:41.3

Female 65 To 69

1. Jill Buss 39:33.7

2. Laurie Loomis 42:53.2

3. Sharon Leng 46:02.7

Female 80 And Over

1. Kathleen Quinn 54:41.9

2. Lori Auhll 1:04:58.4

Male Open Winners

1. Knut Robinson 25:21.3

2. Blaise Swartwood 25:50.1

3. Makena Ginoza 26:18.6

Male 10 And Under

1. Cooper Ketchen 33:52.8

2. Ezra Harrer 33:52.9

Male 11 To 12

1. Tyson Parker 43:41.7

2. Elijah Koehne 53:36.1

3. Lucas Henrikson 56:16.1

Male 13 To 14

1. Brahman Davis 26:23.2

2. Nick Davidson 26:48.3

3. Blake Garlin 27:04.0

Male 15 To 19

1. Vladyslav Gilszmer 26:20.7

2. Greyson Gough 26:44.3

3. Dustin Kealoha 27:14.0

Male 20 To 24

1. Brock Imonen 26:57.4

2. Taiyo Endo 31:11.5

3. Casey Wong 31:35.3

Male 25 To 29

1. Kale Ai 28:17.7

2. Andrew Cotter 28:56.1

3. Joseph Guilfoyle 30:57.6

Male 30 To 34

1. Michael Stephens 31:53.1

2. Nicholas Zehr 32:49.1

3. Alex Greenspan 33:11.9

Male 35 To 39

1. Scott Kobayashi 31:45.3

2. Benjamin Williams 31:54.8

3. Kaz Yoshiwara 32:47.5

Male 40 To 44

1. Luis Saulny 27:11.4

2. Aaron Ungerleider 33:11.1

3. Timberon Vanzant 33:27.3

Male 45 To 49

1. Michael Koehne 29:43.2

2. John Renko 30:12.2

3. James Yang 31:11.4

Male 50 To 54

1. Ryan Leong 27:28.4

2. Peter Benchoff 31:03.6

3. Knoel Kaneshiro 32:09.1

Male 55 To 59

1. Alex Webb 30:07.7

2. Joseph Lileikis 30:15.7

3. Mark Miller 30:38.1

Male 60 To 64

1. Bruce Thomas 30:25.5

2. Stefan Reinke 30:47.3

3. Steve Watkins 31:47.8

Male 65 To 69

1. Stan Kobayashi 34:25.6

2. Roger Komori 39:03.5

3. Steven Hill 39:30.7

Male 70 To 74

1. Greg Gerber 38:46.5

2. Harold Bryant 40:03.9

3. Alton Motobu 40:55.8

Male 75 To 79

1. Andrew Mcpherson 38:53.6

2. Warren Duryea 43:53.8

3. Carl Kawauchi 44:11.2

Male 80 And Over

1. Gene Grounds 46:28.8

2. Lucky Cole 55:04.1