Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Young wins gun rights case

It came as no surprise when the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Hilo resident George Young, who wanted to carry a handgun in public but was thwarted by strict state laws and county restrictions.

The court, having ruled the previous week in favor of the right to carry in a New York case, sent Young's case back to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for further consideration. The likely result will be more guns on Hawaii's streets.

Young's attorney, Alan Beck, said that thousands of Hawaii residents would like to carry a gun in public. That's a good reason for everyone to be more careful out there.