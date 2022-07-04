comscore Off the News: Young wins gun rights case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Young wins gun rights case

  • Today

It came as no surprise when the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Hilo resident George Young, who wanted to carry a handgun in public but was thwarted by strict state laws and county restrictions. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: 10th Amendment key to abortion fight; Bring back civility in political discourse; Limit terms, age of SCOTUS justices

Scroll Up