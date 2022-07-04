Fireworks displays on tap for July Fourth weekend

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The upcoming Independence Day weekend will be a busy one, with events and fireworks displays taking place throughout the state. Read more

Where to watch

Hawaii will celebrate July Fourth today with aerial fireworks displays on three islands:

>> The Hukilau Marketplace in Laie will hold a free event starting at 4 p.m. that will culminate in a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Live music, carnival games and food will be available.

>> A fireworks show at Kailua Beach Park starts at 8 p.m. Alexander & Baldwin is sponsoring shuttles between the Longs Drugs parking lot and the beach center from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.

>> Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will celebrate starting at 3 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. Entertainment, games, food, a car show and a petting zoo will be part of the event, which is open to Department of Defense cardholders and sponsored guests.

>> On Hawaii island the “Hilo Bay Blast” fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m., while the Kailua-Kona Community Parade Association is sponsoring a 6 p.m. parade and 8 p.m. fireworks display.

>> On Maui, fireworks are scheduled to return to West Maui with an aerial display at 8 p.m. offshore from Front Street. The fireworks can be viewed from charter boats leaving Lahaina Harbor and from Lahaina town. Live music at Campbell Park starts at 5 p.m.

For those who prefer to light up at home, fireworks can be legally set off only from 1 to 9 p.m. today. Violators are subject to fines of up to $2,000.

Permits are required to set off firecrackers, and the deadline has passed to purchase a permit on Oahu. However, permits are not required for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, cone fountains, ground spinners and other novelties, or for paperless firecrackers.