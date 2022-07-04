Hawaii News Fireworks displays on tap for July Fourth weekend By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:22 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The upcoming Independence Day weekend will be a busy one, with events and fireworks displays taking place throughout the state. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Where to watch Hawaii will celebrate July Fourth today with aerial fireworks displays on three islands: >> The Hukilau Marketplace in Laie will hold a free event starting at 4 p.m. that will culminate in a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Live music, carnival games and food will be available. >> A fireworks show at Kailua Beach Park starts at 8 p.m. Alexander & Baldwin is sponsoring shuttles between the Longs Drugs parking lot and the beach center from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. >> Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will celebrate starting at 3 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. Entertainment, games, food, a car show and a petting zoo will be part of the event, which is open to Department of Defense cardholders and sponsored guests. >> On Hawaii island the “Hilo Bay Blast” fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m., while the Kailua-Kona Community Parade Association is sponsoring a 6 p.m. parade and 8 p.m. fireworks display. >> On Maui, fireworks are scheduled to return to West Maui with an aerial display at 8 p.m. offshore from Front Street. The fireworks can be viewed from charter boats leaving Lahaina Harbor and from Lahaina town. Live music at Campbell Park starts at 5 p.m. For those who prefer to light up at home, fireworks can be legally set off only from 1 to 9 p.m. today. Violators are subject to fines of up to $2,000. Permits are required to set off firecrackers, and the deadline has passed to purchase a permit on Oahu. However, permits are not required for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, cone fountains, ground spinners and other novelties, or for paperless firecrackers. Previous Story Vital statistics – June 24 to June 30, 2022