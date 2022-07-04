Makaha Valley Resort sold to South Korean company, KH Group at $20.7 million
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:13 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002
A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved the $20.7 million sale of 644 acres in Makaha Valley to Seoul-based KH Group. Prior plans to develop a major resort in the valley never materialized beyond a hotel, two golf courses and a few homes. Seen is the Makaha Valley Country Club’s 17th hole.