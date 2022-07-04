comscore Makaha Valley Resort sold to South Korean company, KH Group at $20.7 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Makaha Valley Resort sold to South Korean company, KH Group at $20.7 million

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002 A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved the $20.7 million sale of 644 acres in Makaha Valley to Seoul-based KH Group. Prior plans to develop a major resort in the valley never materialized beyond a hotel, two golf courses and a few homes. Seen is the Makaha Valley Country Club’s 17th hole.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved the $20.7 million sale of 644 acres in Makaha Valley to Seoul-based KH Group. Prior plans to develop a major resort in the valley never materialized beyond a hotel, two golf courses and a few homes. Seen is the Makaha Valley Country Club’s 17th hole.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has approved a sale of 644 acres in Makaha Valley, positioning a South Korean company to develop the property previously slated for a resort featuring a golf course designed by Tiger Woods. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics – June 24 to June 30, 2022

Scroll Up