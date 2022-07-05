comscore Off the News: Honua Ola Bioenergy keeps fighting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Honua Ola Bioenergy keeps fighting

The conflict over a wood-fueled energy plant burns on. Honua Ola Bioenergy has filed its latest appeal to the state Supreme Court over the Public Utilities Commission’s rejection of its application to open the Hawaii island biomass plant in Pepeekeo. Read more

