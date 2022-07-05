comscore Editorial: Update, expand agriculture leases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Update, expand agriculture leases

It’s a difficult choice between the farming haves and have-nots. Ultimately, Gov. David Ige’s signal to side with the have-nots is reasonable: He is looking to veto House Bill 1705, which would extend state agricultural leases for longtime lessees at the expense of waitlisted applicants. Read more

