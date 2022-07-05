comscore Property tax incentives for historic homes reexamined | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Property tax incentives for historic homes reexamined

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Linda Legrande and other owners of historic homes are considering an Oahu Real Property Tax Advisory Commission recommendation to have the City Council look into repealing the historic-homes property tax exemption or raise the minimum to $1,000 from $300.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Linda Legrande, president of Malama Manoa, stood Friday in front of her historic home in Manoa. Before the pandemic, Malama Manoa organized walks to tour historic homes.

The Honolulu City Council might take a look at modifying the historic homes property tax exemption to increase the minimum tax payment or possibly remove the exemption altogether. Read more

