Property tax incentives for historic homes reexamined
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:17 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Linda Legrande and other owners of historic homes are considering an Oahu Real Property Tax Advisory Commission recommendation to have the City Council look into repealing the historic-homes property tax exemption or raise the minimum to $1,000 from $300.
Linda Legrande, president of Malama Manoa, stood Friday in front of her historic home in Manoa. Before the pandemic, Malama Manoa organized walks to tour historic homes.