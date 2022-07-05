comscore University of Hawaii telescope a step closer to being removed from Mauna Kea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii telescope a step closer to being removed from Mauna Kea

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

The University of Hawaii Hoku Kea telescope is one step closer to being decommissioned following the publishing of final environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact documents. Read more

