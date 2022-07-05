comscore Former UH pitcher Cade Halemanu picks Oregon as backup plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former UH pitcher Cade Halemanu picks Oregon as backup plan

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 2022 Hawaii pitcher Cade Halemanu went 4-5 with a 4.69 earned-run average in 15 starts for the Rainbow Warriors this spring.

    JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 2022

    Hawaii pitcher Cade Halemanu went 4-5 with a 4.69 earned-run average in 15 starts for the Rainbow Warriors this spring.

Former University of Hawaii pitcher Cade Halemanu’s backup plan is Oregon. Read more

Previous Story
Sjarif Goldstein: Colin Kaepernick deserves a shot to show what he can or can’t do
Next Story
Television and radio – July 5, 2022

Scroll Up