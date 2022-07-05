National Guard reigns at Macfarlane Reggata

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sgt. 1st Class Jay Bal, left, and Tech Sgt. Brian Arzadon were greeted onshore after helping the Hawaii National Guard crew win the MacFarlane Invitational Military Race on Monday. The crew captured the USS Arizona Award in the race, which was part of the Walter J. MacFarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta at Waikiki Beach.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Steersman Kealii Paiaina, left, guided the Hawaii National Guard crew to the finish line and a win in MacFarlane Invitational Military Race for the USS Arizona Award on Monday at Waikiki Beach.