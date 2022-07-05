National Guard reigns at Macfarlane Reggata

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As they do during their day-to-day work in keeping the country safe, members of the Hawaii National Guard got the call — in this case, a text — and answered it.

In the previous 12 editions of the Macfarlane Invitational Military Race featuring members of the Armed Forces, the Guard came up empty-handed at the Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta.

However, the team made it lucky No. 13 on Monday as the participants from the Army National Guard and Air National Guard raced to victory in Healani Canoe Club’s canoe with help from the club’s veteran steersman Kea Paiaina.

The tradition of what was originally known as the “Water Carnival” starting in the 1940s continued as outrigger canoe paddlers from the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association participated in the 78th edition of the Macfarlane Regatta, a Fourth of July custom at Waikiki Beach.

The quarter-mile military race featured eight canoes, led by the victorious Hawaii National Guard crew of Sgt. 1st Class Jay Bal, Maj. Dane Calvan, Lt. Donovan Tuisano, Capt. Maka Hew Len and Tech. Sgt. Brian Arzadon.

“We just put out a text to everyone available and showed up today and paddled, no practice!” Bal said with a chuckle. “We introduced ourselves, came together and really enjoyed it. It’s nice to win for the first time in all these years.”

Every participant received a gold medal in appreciation of their service to the country.

“We are here today because of folks like you who stood up and defended our country to make it what it is today,” said Outrigger historian Kawika Grant during the trophy presentation ceremony. “We appreciate your service. You’re all receiving gold medals because in our eyes, you’re all winners.”

The winning squad was presented with the perpetual USS Arizona Award, which is built with a steel beam from the historic battleship that rests in Pearl Harbor. The hefty trophy was presented at the ceremony for competitors and their families in the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort’s Voyager 47 Club Lounge, which is built on the spot where Outrigger Canoe Club was founded in 1908.

“Today is really special,” Arzadon said. “I know we battle against the different military branches in this race, but we all fight for the same reason. It’s emotional, but also a lot of fun.

“Thank you for putting your trust in us. We have a job we enjoy doing, and love supporting the families who back us up.”

Lanikai navigated the surf efficiently and notched a regatta-high 17 wins to claim the overall victory at the Macfarlane Regatta, held in the waters fronting the iconic Moana Surfrider, Outrigger Waikiki and Royal Hawaiian resorts as thousands of participants and spectators looked on from the beach and surrounding hotel balconies.

The event is the longest continuously run outrigger canoe paddling event in the world since it was first held in 1943, and according to Outrigger Canoe Club records, it was the 110th Fourth of July regatta run in Waikiki. Outrigger and Lanikai have combined to win the last 27 Macfarlane Regattas, with Lanikai maintaining the edge with 16 victories in that span.

The perpetual Walter Macfarlane Memorial Trophy and Senior Women’s Bowl were awarded to the victorious crews from Lanikai and Outrigger in the men’s and women’s 11⁄2-mile senior races. Both winning crews were presented with the trophies in a postrace ceremony fronting Duke’s, which now stands in the area formerly occupied by the Outrigger Canoe Club’s original headquarters. Following tradition, winning crew members swigged champagne from the cups topping both trophies.

Lanikai claimed the AAA Division (31-45 crews entered) with 209 points and topped Outrigger (184 points), Hui Nalu (153 points) and Kailua (98 points) in the large division.

Keahiakahoe (64 points) held off Leeward Kai (57 points) and New Hope (26 points) to claim the AA Division (14-26 crews entered). Healani (50 points) took the A Division (1-13 crews entered) over Waikiki Surf Club (33 points) and Hui Lanakila (31 points).

The Macfarlane Regatta had no bearing on OHCRA’s cumulative point standings that determine state championship berths. However, it remains a favorite for paddlers, as the course is set up perpendicular to the shore, allowing crews to catch ocean bumps as they race toward the finish line. Races were often won and lost based on catching the right wave at the right time, and many crews used the open-steersman exemption, which allows an experienced steersperson to paddle in as many races as necessary, to help keep paddlers and canoes safe.

The flat to 2-foot surf made for a relatively even racecourse as teams attempted to navigate the waves and finish races while avoiding the dreaded huli – the flipping of a canoe, which drew “oohs” and “ahhs” throughout the day from onlookers watching vessels overturn in the surf.

OHCRA clubs return to action July 17 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii for the annual John D. Kaupiko Regatta. The Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a organization will hold its Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i Regatta on Saturday at Ma‘ili Beach.