comscore National Guard reigns at Macfarlane Reggata | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

National Guard reigns at Macfarlane Reggata

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sgt. 1st Class Jay Bal, left, and Tech Sgt. Brian Arzadon were greeted onshore after helping the Hawaii National Guard crew win the MacFarlane Invitational Military Race on Monday. The crew captured the USS Arizona Award in the race, which was part of the Walter J. MacFarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta at Waikiki Beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Steersman Kealii Paiaina, left, guided the Hawaii National Guard crew to the finish line and a win in MacFarlane Invitational Military Race for the USS Arizona Award on Monday at Waikiki Beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

As they do during their day-to-day work in keeping the country safe, members of the Hawaii National Guard got the call — in this case, a text — and answered it. Read more

