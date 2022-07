Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

That the damage caused to a human body by high-powered rifles is horrendous is something we are not hearing from Congress, the media or the gun lobby.

One physician who jumped in to help the victims of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., used the word “eviscerated” when describing the horrific damage done to the bodies of the dead. In Uvalde, Texas, many of the children’s bodies could not be identified for hours due to the carnage.

High-powered rifles are designed for war, not civilian use. And put in the hands of an unstable teenager with a grudge or a fantasy, they can cause widespread destruction, as we have seen.

Guns do kill people, despite what gun activists say.

Perhaps if our senators and representatives really understood the damage the guns wreak on their victims, they would be more inclined to vote for banning them altogether. Perhaps it is time to show them what happens when these weapons are used to kill civilians.

Eileen Glaholt

Kaneohe

Seek the truth through free thought, argument

Thanks so very much for the appropriate and timely message of hope during this period in our country marked more with divisiveness than unity, and for the welcome reminder for all of us to seek truth in our pursuit of life, liberty and happiness (“Seek out truth in divided times,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, July 4).

It is our incumbent and continued responsibility not only to value truth but to actively seek it by the many means available in our democratic society. Free thoughts and arguments do contribute to finding common values in diversity, as previous fundamental wrongs have been changed.

We must continue to place our trust in those demonstrating commitment to truth-seeking and truth-telling — and also place trust in ourselves, endeavoring continuously to do right — as so beautifully expressed in the editorial: “Engagement in the ongoing work of nationhood is never truly finished.”

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

Wrong to publish anti-LGBTQ+ letter

I am deeply disappointed in the decision to print blatant, unabashed hatred in the Letters to the Editor section (“Male and female are the only two genders,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 4).

As a society, I thought we had progressed beyond calling homosexuality “a lifestyle that is built on … sexual lewdness.” I am appalled that this drivel now passes for intelligent commentary worthy of being printed in this paper.

Of course, the editors should not only print letters they agree with; a diversity of opinions is why many of us enjoy reading the section. The letter in question lacks any value beyond plainly insulting many of the paper’s own readers.

The LGBTQ+ community should demand an apology from the Star-Advertiser for the insult of giving this letter equal weight to many that offer constructive commentary.

Devin Chotzen-Hartzell

St. Louis Heights

Variety of chromosomes go beyond two genders

“There are only two genders, male and female. Period. That’s from true science,” not only is scientifically incorrect, it fails to fully or correctly describe sex, gender and gender identity (“Male and female are the only two genders,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 4).

Sex is just a label assigned to a child at birth based on the genitals of the baby. It may also include the chromosome configuration. However, there are children born with both male and female genitalia and or variations of the typical (XX) female or (XY) male chromosomes. There are persons who have cells with XY as well as cells with XX chromosomes. There are persons with variations of chromosomes that may be XXY or XXX.

Gender is a societal-based description that can include how a person feels who or what they are. But we are all human and deserve respect, however we identify ourselves and regardless of anatomy or chromosome structure.

Paul Schultz

Aina Haina

HLTA endorsements made appropriately

As members of the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association (HLTA) board of directors, we wanted to respond to Jennifer Chiwa’s letter (“Association should have had gubernatorial forum,” Star-Advertiser, June 27).

HLTA is a private organization that does not receive any state or county funding. Additionally, like many other organizations and entities, including labor unions and some businesses, we choose to endorse political candidates as we see fit.

That being said, our early endorsement of a candidate in the race for governor was not made in a vacuum. Rather, it was first discussed by our endorsement committee before being voted on by our executive committee and our full board of directors.

Moreover, HLTA also provided early endorsements to three candidates in total, in recognition of the close, collaborative relationship that we have enjoyed with said candidates throughout the pandemic.

Paul Toner, Glenn Vergara, Gregg Nelson and Lynette Eastman

Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association

