Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Rebates for energy efficiency Today Updated 7:33 p.m.

Anyone who's had to replace big appliances knows that every little bit helps when it comes to costs. So it's good to know that Hawai'i Energy's rebates for energy-efficient equipment and installations have increased a tad to help defray today's inflationary prices.

Among the new rebates: $1,000 for a solar water heater, $200 toward a new ENERGY STAR® refrigerator when trading in a working model; up to $750 for an ENERGY STAR® or other efficiently-rated air conditioning system. For more, see hawaiienergy.com/rebates.