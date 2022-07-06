Off the News: Rebates for energy efficiency

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Anyone who’s had to replace big appliances knows that every little bit helps when it comes to costs. So it’s good to know that Hawai‘i Energy’s rebates for energy-efficient equipment and installations have increased a tad to help defray today’s inflationary prices.

Among the new rebates: $1,000 for a solar water heater, $200 toward a new ENERGY STAR® refrigerator when trading in a working model; up to $750 for an ENERGY STAR® or other efficiently-rated air conditioning system.

For more, see hawaiienergy.com/rebates.