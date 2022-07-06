comscore Off the News: Rebates for energy efficiency | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Rebates for energy efficiency

  • Today
  • Updated 7:33 p.m.

Anyone who’s had to replace big appliances knows that every little bit helps when it comes to costs. So it’s good to know that Hawai‘i Energy’s rebates for energy-efficient equipment and installations have increased a tad to help defray today’s inflationary prices. Read more

