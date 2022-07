Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During a recent media trip to the Big Island for the “Icons of Wine” event in Kona, we stopped by a few other businesses. Here are some highlights.

Iconic pairings

During Mauna Kea Beach Resort’s “Icons of Wine” Antinori Wines weekend, one of the events featured a series of Chianti Classico wines at Meridia, located at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort (62-100 Kaunaoa Drive). A variety of Marchesi Antinori wines were available to pair with two specials — braised Hilo wild boar flat bread ($29) with smoked paprika-piquillo pepper spread and pecorino cheese, and sautéed monchong and seared scallops ($62). The latter was my favorite, as it included squid ink risotto, green peas, roasted vegetables and Romesco vinaigrette. To learn more, visit maunakearesort.com.

A taste of ‘paradise’

Paradise Bakery (74-5533 Luhia St.) is known for its doughnuts and assorted pastries — including malasadas — that are made daily from scratch. Doughnut flavors range from Kona Mudslide and Animal Cookie to Birthday Oreo (yes, there’s a fried Oreo cookie inside) and Nutella. The business’s original malasada is a bestseller, and malasadas are also available with fillings like banana, Bavarian, coconut and pineapple. Insider tip: The bakery opens at 7 a.m. and often sells out by 10:30 a.m., so get there early. Call 808-769-4011 or visit paradisebakeryhawaii.wixsite.com.

Authentic shave ice

If you’re looking for shave ice with all-natural flavors, check out Gecko Girlz Shave Ice (75-5809 Alii Drive). This biz features natural shave ice flavors made with pure cane sugar (not corn syrup) and whole fruit purees. The four most popular treats are the Lava Flow, Cherry Blossom, Lilikoi Sour and Kona Sunset. Kona Sunset is especially photogenic and comes with Waialua lilikoi and lychee syrups, vanilla cream ice cream, lilikoi puree, coconut cream snow cap and chewy mochi on top.

Shave ices are available in small ($9.37) or large ($10.95) sizes. Customers can also choose from traditional combos like rainbow and Kilauea (combo of lilikoi, strawberry and POG), or a build-your-own-bowl option. Call 808-657-7397 or visit geckogirlz.com to learn more.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).