Kokua Line: What can we do about catalytic converter theft?

Question: Last week someone left a note with large red letters taped to my van’s driver mirror. The van was parked on the street. The note read, “Check your catalytic converter. Scared thief away at 4:50 a.m. this morning. Red Tahoe. Called HPD.” I did not know if the note was real or a prank, so I started the van and the loud noise was incredible. I called the police and my insurance company to report the theft, and I was told I had to pay a large deductible. The police asked that I take a picture of the van and send it to them. The picture showed that the exhaust pipes were cut on both sides of the catalytic converter but that, thanks to the good Samaritan’s interruption, the thief didn’t have enough time to remove the catalytic converter. We were able to have it welded and a security plate installed to help prevent further problems. I want to thank the person who interrupted the thief and left us the note. Thank you and God bless you and your family. Your act of kindness saved us time and the deductible, but most of all it helps remind us that there are good people living in Honolulu who take the time to be a good citizen. We also want to remind others about catalytic converter theft, which is still happening.

Answer: Oahu thieves have been unrelenting in their pursuit of catalytic converters, which they remove from the undercarriage in a minute or so and commonly sell for scrap; the emission-­control devices contain precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium. This crime’s frequency recalls the copper thieves who stripped Hawaii light poles over a decade ago. As with copper theft, Hawaii authorities hope that increasing the penalty for catalytic converter theft and regulating sales of used parts and their precious metals will deter criminals and disrupt the market for stolen parts.

On June 17, Gov. David Ige signed SB 2279, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1 into law as Act 88, establishing the Class C felony offense of “theft of a catalytic converter,” and, as of Jan. 1, regulating the purchase of catalytic converters by dealers of used motor vehicle parts and the purchase of palladium, platinum and rhodium by scrap dealers and recyclers. The law also will require each county police department to maintain a database of regulated sales and to educate the public about ways to help prevent these thefts.

One consumer tip is mentioned in the law: Have “an auto service center paint (the) vehicle’s catalytic converter with high temperature orange paint appropriate for automobiles and have a service technician engrave the vehicle identification number on the catalytic converter as a preventative measure to deter thieves from stealing or attempting to sell or scrap a catalytic converter.”

Other readers, like you, have installed security plates over the catalytic converter, which means a thief would have to work harder to get to it; they also strive not to park on the street. The University of Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety shared other anti-theft tips in March, as well as before-­and-after photos. “When you start your car, you’ll know by the unusually loud exhaust noise (rumbling or roaring sound) that your catalytic converter was stolen,” it said at 808ne.ws/uhm.

In 2021 about 2,270 catalytic converter thefts were reported to the Honolulu Police Department, resulting in about 23 arrests, according to news reports. Generally, the victim pays far more to repair the damage than the thief pockets selling the stolen goods.

Mahalo

To “Dave on the bike” (Momilani area), you are a refreshing example of the younger generation — retrieving and hanging onto the lost dog until help could be given to return the dog to its owner.

Yes, Joey was returned safely to her owner, and thanks mostly to you. God bless you and take care riding your bike. We need people like you. — Senior citizen

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.