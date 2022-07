Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dr. Shilpa Patel has been named chief qua­lity officer of Hawaii Pacific Health. She assumes the role from Dr. Melinda Ashton, who retired June 30 after a 25-year career at HPH. Patel joined HPH in 2004 and has served since 2015 as physician liaison to the organization’s Department of Patient Safety and Quality.

