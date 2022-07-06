comscore Record number of Hawaii election observers, new ballot tracking planned | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Record number of Hawaii election observers, new ballot tracking planned

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

A record number of volunteer election observers are planning to monitor mail-in ballots as they’re opened and processed across the state, while voters this year also have new tools to track their ballots before they arrive at counting centers and as they’re being tallied. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Brianna Greer, Kevin Loo-Chan and Jeff Seastrom

Scroll Up