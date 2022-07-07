comscore Column: Addressing climate change realities and steady progress | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Addressing climate change realities and steady progress

  • By Clint Churchill and Ed MacNaughton
  • Today
  • Updated 6:25 p.m.

Climate change is real. We must aspire to low cost, low carbon, reliable energy for all. However, the Practical Policy Institute questions proceeding down the “blinders on, 100% renewable electricity at any cost” path without carefully considering the implications to land use and ratepayer cost. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Rebates for energy efficiency

Scroll Up