Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Justice Moon leaves lasting legacy

  Today
  Updated 6:33 p.m.

Ronald T.Y. Moon, who died on July 4 at age 81, rose from a plantation-era youth in Wahiawa to become chief justice of Hawaii’s Supreme Court — the first Korean-American judge in the nation to hold that state office. Read more

Off the News: Rebates for energy efficiency

