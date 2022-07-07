Hawaii COVID-19 cases continue to decline but experts say new subvariants could bring another surge
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:37 p.m.
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE; PHOTOS BY STAR-ADVERTISER STAFF AND AP
Hawaii Department of Health officials report declining COVID-19 cases with BA.1 and BA.2 being the predominant strains in the state. Officials on Wednesday reported 4,381 new COVID-19 infections over the past week and 20 more coronavirus-related deaths.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lee Young Hoon took a COVID-19 test Wednesday at the city’s Mobile Testing Lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Myrtle Samuela helped to administer COVID-19 tests Wednesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in the Diamond Head Tour Group Area just past baggage claim 31. Appointments are not required.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
