Hawaii COVID-19 cases continue to decline but experts say new subvariants could bring another surge

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE; PHOTOS BY STAR-ADVERTISER STAFF AND AP

    Hawaii Department of Health officials report declining COVID-19 cases with BA.1 and BA.2 being the predominant strains in the state. Officials on Wednesday reported 4,381 new COVID-19 infections over the past week and 20 more coronavirus-related deaths.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lee Young Hoon took a COVID-19 test Wednesday at the city’s Mobile Testing Lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Myrtle Samuela helped to administer COVID-19 tests Wednesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in the Diamond Head Tour Group Area just past baggage claim 31. Appointments are not required.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 4,381 new COVID-19 infections over the past week.

Hawaii’s downward trend in COVID-19 cases appears to continue, with lower average counts and positivity rates than the previous week. Read more

