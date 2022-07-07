comscore New restrictions in place to contain coconut rhinoceros beetle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

New restrictions in place to contain coconut rhinoceros beetle

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

New restrictions are in place on the transport of certain palm trees and green waste that may be infested with the coconut rhinoceros beetle. Read more

Previous Story
Record number of Hawaii election observers, new ballot tracking planned

Scroll Up