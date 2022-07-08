Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Shoring up the electricity grid Today Updated 6:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In the midst of torrid weather, such as storms and floods, a top worry is whether the power will stay on. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In the midst of torrid weather, such as storms and floods, a top worry is whether the power will stay on. It’s incumbent on the utility company — namely Hawaiian Electric — to do its utmost to strengthen energy distribution systems. But preventative measures come at a cost. That’s why the company has filed an application with the state Public Utilities Commission to invest $190 million over five years for its proposed Climate Adaptation Transmission and Distribution Resilience Program. The average monthly bill impact for a residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours is estimated at 33 cents on Oahu, 86 cents on Hawaii island and 71 cents on Maui. View the plan at 808ne.ws/hecoplan. Previous Story Off the News: Justice Moon leaves lasting legacy