Off the News: Shoring up the electricity grid

In the midst of torrid weather, such as storms and floods, a top worry is whether the power will stay on. It’s incumbent on the utility company — namely Hawaiian Electric — to do its utmost to strengthen energy distribution systems. But preventative measures come at a cost. That’s why the company has filed an application with the state Public Utilities Commission to invest $190 million over five years for its proposed Climate Adaptation Transmission and Distribution Resilience Program. The average monthly bill impact for a residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours is estimated at 33 cents on Oahu, 86 cents on Hawaii island and 71 cents on Maui.

View the plan at 808ne.ws/hecoplan.