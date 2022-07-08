Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Technology campus still a go Today Updated 7:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It may be down, but it’s not out — at least not yet. On Wednesday, Gov. David Ige crossed out line items exceeding the federal funding available in the state budget. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It may be down, but it’s not out — at least not yet. On Wednesday, Gov. David Ige crossed out line items exceeding the federal funding available in the state budget. One item was $52 million for the First Responder Technology Campus, leaving $16.6 million for initial work on the envisioned offices, training facilities, data center, dorms, hotel and more. A master plan isn’t done, Ige pointed out. Right. And before any more funds are allotted, someone needs to prove why it’s needed in the first place. Previous Story Off the News: Justice Moon leaves lasting legacy