Off the News: Technology campus still a go

It may be down, but it’s not out — at least not yet. On Wednesday, Gov. David Ige crossed out line items exceeding the federal funding available in the state budget.

One item was $52 million for the First Responder Technology Campus, leaving $16.6 million for initial work on the envisioned offices, training facilities, data center, dorms, hotel and more. A master plan isn’t done, Ige pointed out. Right. And before any more funds are allotted, someone needs to prove why it’s needed in the first place.