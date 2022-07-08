comscore Editorial: Make strict rules for carrying guns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Make strict rules for carrying guns

  • Today
  • Updated 6:40 p.m.

At a grocery store in Buffalo. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. At an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago. The gun violence continues across the U.S. in epidemic proportions, creating a national unease. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Justice Moon leaves lasting legacy

Scroll Up