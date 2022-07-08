comscore Education-related bills signed into law by Gov. David Ige | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Education-related bills signed into law by Gov. David Ige

  By Esme M. Infante
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

An unprecedented appropriation of $200 million to create more public preschool facilities across Hawaii, a bill devoting $10 million to installing more air conditioning in public school classrooms, and other measures to help solve Hawaii’s doctor shortage were among a raft of education-related bills signed into law Thursday by Gov. David Ige. Read more

