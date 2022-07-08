comscore Jury to decide fate of man who killed neighbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Jury to decide fate of man who killed neighbor

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

A jury of 10 men and two women will begin deliberating today on whether Gregory A. Farr is guilty of manslaughter when he fired a rifle four years ago from behind his locked front door at an intoxicated neighbor, who mistook Farr’s front door for his own in the Ewa Beach neighborhood. Read more

