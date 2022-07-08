Kokua Line: How can I legally dispose of a moped on Oahu?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Do you know of any legal way to dispose of an unwanted moped on Oahu?

Answer: Yes, Honolulu County’s Junk Vehicle Program is one option, if the moped is inoperable. Your question prompted the Department of Customer Services to update its website Thursday to say that it does haul away mopeds and motorcycles; the service is not limited to four-wheeled vehicles.

Find instructions and a link to the removal-­request form at 808ne.ws/junk. The department says you would “make an AlohaQ appointment at any satellite city hall to submit the completed form, license plates, registration, and title papers to have your vehicle, motorcycle or moped processed for junking.” The link to the AlohaQ reservation system is alohaq.hono lulu.gov.

“Instructions specific to junking a motorcycle or moped will be provided during the appointment. Follow the directions provided to you at that time and the vehicle, motorcycle or moped will be picked up and processed for disposal at no cost to the owner,” it says.

We’ve heard from other readers who assumed this program was only for four-wheeled vehicles because the removal-request form says the vehicle must have two inflated tires on one end, accessible to a tow truck. Harold Nedd, spokesman for the Department of Customer Services, said that verbiage doesn’t apply to mopeds and motorcycles and that owners would receive instructions at their appointment.

Q: Are mopeds supposed to have insurance? I am seeing many risky maneuvers again, with the tourists back.

A: Liability insurance is required for rental mopeds, which seem to be the focus of your question, but not for personal ones.

“Privately owned mopeds meeting the definition of moped in HRS 286-2 do not require insurance. If a moped is made available for lease or rent or it is a three-wheeled moped that can carry two occupants seated side by side, then proof of insurance is required,” Shelly Kunishige, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation, said in a recent email, providing links to statutes and administrative rules on the matter.

Per HRS 291C-207 (808ne.ws/291c), anyone who offers a moped for rent or lease must carry moped liability insurance covering at least $25,000 per occurrence for bodily injury and $5,000 per occurrence for property damage.

Although privately owned two-wheeled mopeds don’t have to carry liability insurance, privately owned motor scooters do, which is why Kunishige highlighted the definition of moped in the Hawaii Revised Statutes 286-2, which you can read at 808ne.ws/hrs2862.

The law says a moped’s motor produces a maximum two horsepower, while a motor scooter’s motor can produce up to five horsepower.

“Basically, if the moped can go faster than 30 mph, it is no longer a moped, it is considered a motor scooter,” according to Honolulu County’s website, which posts information about annual moped registration and other rules at 808ne.ws/moped.

Palolo pool reopens

The swimming pool at Palolo Valley District Park reopened Thursday, after being closed for a renovation project that also includes the park’s gymnasium and recreation room; those facilities remain closed, said Nathan Serota, spokesman for Honolulu County’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

The pool is open to the public Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays. Call 808-768-6729 to hear a recording of daily hours.

On Fridays, for example, the pool is scheduled to be open from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. for 25-yard lap swim and recreation; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 50-meter lap swim; 1:15 to 3 p.m. for 50-meter lap swim and 3 to 4:45 p.m. for 25-yard lap swim and recreation.

