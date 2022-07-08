comscore Navy investigating leaked footage of Red Hill fuel spill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy investigating leaked footage of Red Hill fuel spill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“(It’s) pretty offensive that they would go after someone that is providing information that the public has a right to see.”</strong> <strong>David Henkin</strong> <em>Earthjustice attorney, speaking about the Navy</em>

The Navy is investigating the publication of video and photos this week showing fuel gushing from a Red Hill pipe on Nov. 20, according to a Navy official who said the person who released the footage to the media could face disciplinary action. Read more

