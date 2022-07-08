comscore Omicron subvariants continue to rise in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Omicron subvariants continue to rise in Hawaii

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 together now make up roughly 20% of variants circulating in Hawaii, according to the state Health Department’s latest variant report. Read more

